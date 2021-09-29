American Academy of Pediatrics warns of COVID-19 spread among children in Iowa federal court case

The American Academy of Pediatrics says pediatric COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed since the school year began.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Doctors who specialize in the care of children say in court documents submitted in a federal court case that the rise of the delta variant and the beginning of the school year have dramatically increased the risks children face during the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and its Iowa chapter submitted a brief on Tuesday with the federal court judge who is considering a lawsuit seeking to strike down a state law that prohibits school boards from imposing mask mandates in schools.

The group says it’s clear that universal mask policies in schools significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19.

