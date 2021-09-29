x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

American Academy of Pediatrics warns of COVID-19 spread among children in Iowa federal court case

The American Academy of Pediatrics says pediatric COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed since the school year began.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Doctors who specialize in the care of children say in court documents submitted in a federal court case that the rise of the delta variant and the beginning of the school year have dramatically increased the risks children face during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The American Academy of Pediatrics and its Iowa chapter submitted a brief on Tuesday with the federal court judge who is considering a lawsuit seeking to strike down a state law that prohibits school boards from imposing mask mandates in schools. 

The AAP says cases of pediatric COVID-19 have skyrocketed since the school year began. 

The group says it’s clear that universal mask policies in schools significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials urge everyone to continue to practice mitigation strategies to stop the spread of COVID-19:  

  1. Get vaccinated 
  2. Wear a mask as the CDC recommends 
  3. Stay home when you're sick 
  4. Wash your hands frequently 
  5. Practice social distancing

RELATED: Federal judge's temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

RELATED: Here's a look at what central Iowa schools are deciding for mask mandates

WATCH | Pediatrician recommends vaccinating children or wearing masks in school

► Download the We Are Iowa app 
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter 
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube