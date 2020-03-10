Ames restaurants gear up for first home ISU football game of the season with fans

Here's what you can expect if you're planning to watch the game at businesses in Story County.

AMES, Iowa — Kickoff for Iowa State University's first home game is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, but don't expect to see any tailgaters outside the game.

ISU has prohibited tailgating anywhere on campus and capacity at Jack Trice is limited to 15,000.

The move, likely to send a lot of people to restaurants in the area -- something that may help out local restauranteur who've been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued additional mitigation measures for Story County, home of ISU, a month ago. Some of those are still in effect today.

"This is a business we want to continue," Wallaby's Bar and Grille owner Rick Carmer said. "Any violations we may have may threaten that."

To make sure his doors stay open, Carmer has additional safety protocols in place.

Tables regularly get disinfected. He's also installed medical-grade germicidal lamps in his HVAC system.

"It's a slippery slope right now," Carmer said. "You have to be careful, but our success rate, I think, has been very, very good and I think our protocols in place have worked very well for us."

Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday allowing wineries, breweries and distilleries to reopen in Johnson and Story Counties. That order takes effect at 5 p.m. on Oct. 2.

News Della Viti owner Beth DeVries is likely happy to hear.

Local 5's Rachel Droze spoke with the wine bar owner prior to this news breaking.

DeVries said the pandemic has been hard on her business. She's had to lay off her entire staff to stay afloat, but she's started some creative campaigns to keep money flowing in.

"I did start doing some virtual tastings as well to keep my customer base interested," DeVries said.

DeVries said she's asking customers to follow mask rules at bars and restaurants so she doesn't have to shut down again.

"We get pushback, and it's not us," Devries said. "We all want this to be over. Just abide by the rules. It will be over faster."