TestIowa site opens in Ames, while ISU offers additional testing location for students

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University (ISU) students, faculty and staff now have two more COVID-19 testing options in Ames for them to utilize.

TestIowa set up a site Monday at the Iowa State University Research Park, located at 2503 South Loop Dr.

This site is a clinic, which means the state gives supplies to the site but Story County is in charge of operating it.

The other testing location will be set up at Johnny's inside Hilton Coliseum. According to the school, it will open in the next week.

In a press release, the university says they are "more than doubling the number of contact tracers and case managers." This is to support ISU students, staff and faulty that test positive for the virus.

ISU also launched their own website to track COVID-19 data at the university. That can be found by clicking/tapping here.