An insurance company bought $3K of gift cards from a West Des Moines coffee shop. It's now their turn to pay it forward.

Sweetwaters Coffee got help from an unlikely source.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — At Sweetwaters Coffee in Jordan Creek, business is down to a quarter of what they were doing before the pandemic, but they just got a big time boost by an unlikely donor

"I think of them as my insurance company, Cara Hulick, Sweetwaters Coffee owner said. "I don't think of them as somebody who is going to come back and potentially buy business from me,"

Hulick's insurance company offered to buy $3,000 worth of gift cards that they could turn around and donate

"My strong emphasis is going to be with essential workers and people we couldn't survive without," Hulick said.

Hulick said she's looking to donate to nurses, doctors and lesser seen workers like grocery store employees, and for her, it means another lifeline

"I maybe do that in a week so that adds another week into my sales it's an awesome little boost," she said.

A boost for her business and a small showing of appreciation for frontline workers

"I think it's amazing one of the things I've seen from all this is that there have been a lot of people who have reached out to make sure we are doing well," Hulick said.