Virus outbreak infects half of inmates at Anamosa prison

ANAMOSA, Iowa — Iowa prison officials reported a coronavirus outbreak has infected nearly half of the inmates at an Iowa prison in Anamosa.

Cord Overton, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC), said Friday that testing this week revealed 476 inmates among 985 at the prison tested positive for the virus.

As of Saturday, the DOC coronavirus dashboard says 485 inmates and 45 staff are positive for the virus. Of those staff members, 13 are considered to be recovered.