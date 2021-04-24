Cuomo: 1.2 million New Yorkers got COVID-19 vaccine dose in last 7 days

'More than 30 percent of New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated, but if we slow down now, we risk undoing our hard-earned progress,' the governor said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 1.2 million New Yorkers have received COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last seven days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced Saturday.

That includes nearly 190,000 doses over a 24-hour period going into the weekend. More than 14.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across New York, according to the state's vaccine tracker.

"The progress New Yorkers have made on vaccinations is something to take great pride in, but we are not out of the woods yet," Cuomo said in a statement.

"This virus is still out there and the footrace against the infection rate is still on. More than 30 percent of New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated, but if we slow down now, we risk undoing our hard-earned progress."

In the Western New York region, 574,555 people have received at least one dose, while 412,657 have completed their vaccine series. The region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

In the Finger Lakes region, 530,686 people have received at least one dose, while 391,504 have completed their vaccine series. Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties belong to that region.

The Finger Lakes consists of Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates counties.

Across New York, 43.8 percent of New Yorkers have had at least one vaccine dose, while 30.7 percent have completed the vaccine series.

"As we have done since day one, we will continue to work with local communities and providers to make sure the vaccine is accessible to every New Yorker, and to remind everyone that the vaccine is effective and necessary to defeat COVID once and for all," Cuomo said.