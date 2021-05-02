Helpline for elderly on vaccines cannot help you get an appointment, Aging Resources says

Gov. Reynolds said her administration is partnering with Area Agency on Aging to help older Iowans book a vaccine appointment. They told Local 5 that isn't true.

DES MOINES, Iowa — During her press conference Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans for a new way for older Iowans to find out more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and even schedule an appointment.

"To assist Iowans aged 65 and older, we're partnering with the Area Agency on Aging to provide assistance. They'll be answering questions, assisting with scheduling and coordinating transportation for older Iowans who are homebound," Reynolds said.

On Friday, the Aging Resources of Central Iowa told Local 5 they cannot schedule Iowan's COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

“It wasn’t explained in such a way that people understood that we couldn’t actually get people shots," said Kay Vanags, director of Lifelong Links at Aging Resources.

Vanags said the organization reached out to the state and offered to help. However, they said there was a miscommunication between them and Reynolds.

Since the announcement, Vanags said their phones have been busy.

“We’re peddling as fast as we can right now!” she said.

They only have seven staff members who handle calls on a daily basis.

The number one question they get is about getting scheduled for the vaccine.

Vanags said they can help point older Iowans towards resources when it comes to transportation, financial assistance, housing options, and getting meals.

If you go to Area Agency on Aging website you'll see the state is divided among 6 agencies. Click on your county and you'll be directed to that agency's contact information.

Matt Highland, the chief of communications for the Iowa Department of Human Services, told Local 5 that older Iowans should try connecting with resources on their own first.