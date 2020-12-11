Ashley Hinson, Congresswoman-elect for 1st District, tests positive for coronavirus

Hinson is currently in quarantine, according to a release from her campaign.

Congresswoman-elect for the 1st Congressional District Ashley Hinson has tested positive for COVID-19.

A release from Hinson's campaign says she learned of her positive test on Wednesday night.

"She feels great and is quarantining at her home in Marion until advised to do otherwise by her physician," the release said.

"For planning purposes, Ashley Hinson will be participating in new member orientation for the 117th Congress virtually and is ready to get to work for the hard working taxpayers of Iowa’s First Congressional District."