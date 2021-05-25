At-home COVID tests exist, but hard to come by in central Iowa

CVS started offering these tests to Iowans on Monday, but the issue is that only half of the 38 pharmacies in the state will carry them.

DES MOINES, Iowa — CVS Pharmacies across the country are now carrying over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits.

The company started offering this to Iowans on Monday, but the issue is that only half of the 38 pharmacies in the state will carry them.

Harlan Hamilton, a native Iowan, had COVID-19 and said the at-home test kit was a great idea.

“It would have been more convenient," said Hamilton. "I could have worked around my schedule a little bit better.”

His wife, Janice, agreed.

"I don’t think you have to wait anymore or call and make an appointment and if you think you have it you can go and get tested right away," she said.

"The thing people need to know is that the cost on both of them is relatively low cost," said Nate Burrell, a CVS district leader. "The Abbott one is about $24. The Ellume test is about $39.”

The Abbott test kit is two different swabs and takes about 36 hours for the results to process.

The Ellume test processes the result in about 15 minutes. However, an app needs to be downloaded before reading

Burrell said both tests are 95% accurate.

Those searching for an at-home test should check the CVS website to see if they carry the kits at their local pharmacy. They can also be purchased from CVS's online store.