How to avoid coronavirus scams with cleaning products

Right now, most EPA-approved disinfectants like Lysol only kill viruses at the time they're applied.

Steer clear of "COVID-free" cleaning products and services that are popping up on social media.

The Iowa Attorney General says no products are currently registered with the Unitd States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with labels claiming they are effective against viruses.

The EPA is in charge of regulating these cleaning product claims.

Right now, most EPA-approved disinfectants only kill viruses at the time they're applied.

So if you see a product being advertised that claims to give you long-lasting protection against the coronavirus, that's false.

To file a complaint with the Iowa Attorney General's Office, click here.

Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter.