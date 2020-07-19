Iowa Dept. of Public Health reports backlog of COVID-19 test results over the weekend

The IDPH said the backlog didn't impact Iowans from receiving their test results over the weekend.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Dept. of Public Health (IDPH) said the coronavirus website is updating case numbers following a reporting backlog over the weekend.

A release sent out Sunday morning said a "significant number" of COVID-19 test results weren't reported over the weekend due to a backlog that happened in the department's electronic reporting system.

Those tests are being processed now and case counts will continue to update through the day, according to the department. This delay will result in adjustments to some daily case counts reported last week.

Iowans waiting for test results weren't impacted by this backlog, according to the department. That includes those tested through TestIowa and other providers.