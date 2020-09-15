Gov. Reynolds: Bars can reopen in 4 counties starting Wednesday

Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties can reopen bars, taverns and night clubs starting Wednesday at 5 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kim Reynolds' extended the Public Health proclamation to allow four counties to reopen bars starting Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties will be able to open the following businesses starting Wednesday at 5 p.m.:

Bars

Taverns

Wineries

Distilleries

Night clubs

Restaurants in those counties will no longer have restrictions on serving alcohol. These businesses must continue to utilize social distancing tactics, such as setting tables up at least six feet a part from one another.

These businesses in Story and Johnson counties are to remained closed through Sept. 20 at least, according to the proclamation.

The proclamation doesn't issue a mask mandate for the state, however it does encourage everyone over the age of two years old to wear them in public settings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19. Health experts also recommend getting your flu shot this fall.