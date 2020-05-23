After given go-ahead to open, some bars staying closed amid COVID-19

Gov. Reynolds announced Wednesday that bars would be able to open up again, at half capacity. But some, like Peace Tree downtown, are choosing to stay closed.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Empty seats in a bar on a Friday has become all too common of a scene these last couple months, but some (about half) of those seats will be filled again starting next Thursday - for some.

Others, like Peace Tree Brewing Co., are choosing to stay closed for a while longer as they continue to make preparations to reopen amid the coronavirus. That's a decision taproom manager Taylor Evans says was made a while ago.

"Before we'd heard the Governor's orders that bars could open on the 28th, we had sort of made our own decision that even if we got an earlier date, we would wait until June 1," Evans said.

This gives Peace Tree two more weekends to figure out the specifics.

"That's going to be a challenge is figuring out how much traffic to expect and how to stay on top of it," Evans said.

Although it's in their best interest to wait, Evans says he's excited to welcome people through Peace Tree's doors once more.

"That's definitely what we've been lacking," Evans said. "That human connection...It's not the same as being able to drink a beer with your friends."