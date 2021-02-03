'I felt trapped' | Older Iowan explains why she moved to independent living facility with looser visitor restrictions

Beaverdale Estates has seen a large increase in folks moving into their community all because they're allowing residents to come and go as they please.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Beaverdale Estates in Des Moines is one of the few independent living centers that's allowed guests in and out for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, only fully closing for March and April 2020.

The staff there told Local 5 they've had a number of residents move into the community because they got tired of not being able to see their family. These folks moved away from facilities that are still on lockdown.

Sue Gau, 80, said she is one of those residents.

“You were pretty much by yourself all the time," Gau said.

Gau said her independence was taken from her— from March 2020 to recent weeks, she couldn't see her family, couldn't leave her room or even get groceries.

"For me it was destructive. I felt unhappy. I felt restless. I felt trapped," Gau said.

Her daughter Robin Byers explained the frustration she felt about her mother's situation.

“The biggest thing I noticed was how angry she would become, sometimes. We were allowed to talk at the window, and she has a hearing condition," said Byers.

In December, Byers helped move her mother into the Beaverdale Estates. Gau, now, can have two guests at a time and come and go as she pleases.

“The horizon seems to be getting closer and that this is definitely coming to an end, eventually," said Gau. "I didn’t feel that before.”

While this mother-daughter duo can now see each other face-to-face, visiting older folks in these facilities will look different depending on where you live.

The Iowa Hospital Association told Local 5 that visitation depends on the COVID positivity rate for the county and the number of cases in the facility.