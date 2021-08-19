Biden administration: Iowa's ban on mask mandates in schools is 'against science-based strategies'

Gov. Kim Reynolds and the director of the Dept. of Education received a letter from Secretary Cardona this week regarding Iowa's new law.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With less than a week before the first day of school for thousands of Iowa students, President Joe Biden and his education secretary are criticizing the state's new law banning mask mandates in public school districts.

"This state-level action against science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 appears to restrict the development of local health and safety policies and is at odds with the school district planning process embodied in the U.S. Department of Education's interim final requirements," stated Education Secretary Michael Cardona in a letter sent to the governor on Wednesday.

In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law prohibiting municipalities and school districts from enacting mask requirements. She said she did this to give power back to Iowa parents.

Since then, the rapid spread of the Delta variant has caused concern among many Iowa families regarding the health and safety of their children in schools this fall.

In a press gaggle with reporters on Thursday, Reynolds defended her decision to sign the bill, despite Biden's criticism.

"I think it's incredible that he's coming after me when we led the country in getting our kids back in school, doing it safely and responsibly," said Reynolds. "We've done that from the beginning, where he just basically paid lip service to children all across this country, while cow-towing to the teacher's union."

Reynolds called on Biden to "do his job" and address foreign policy issues.

"We are doing our job, he needs to do his job," said Reynolds. "He needs to focus on getting Americans out of Afghanistan. And he needs to do something about that southern border. For him to dictate to Americans the way that he's dictating. And then, you know, having... the southern border be wide open is unconscionable."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the same arguments on FOX News' "Hannity" Wednedday night. DeSantis was sent a similar letter.

"While you have all this stuff going on with Afghanistan, obviously all of the stuff at the southern border… one of the biggest border disasters in the history of our country, inflation, gas prices, and what does he do? He is obsessed with having the government force kindergarteners to wear masks all day in school," said DeSantis.

On Wednesday, Biden called the decision of some governors to ban mask mandates for schools political.

"They're unacceptable," said Biden. "And I've said before, this isn't about politics. This is about keeping our children safe. It's about taking on the virus together, united. I've made it clear that I'll stand with those who are trying to do the right thing."

As of right now, no public Iowa school district is bucking the governor's law and requiring students or staff to wear face coverings this school year.