coronavirus

COVID-19 exposure temporarily closes Des Moines pool

Nahas Aquatic Center and Teachout Aquatic Center remain open with a limited capacity of 200 at each facility.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Birdland Pool in Des Moines has closed temporarily after a reported case was reported following a private event.

"The exposure occurred during a private rental by a swim team," Des Moines Parks and Recreation said in a release

Des Moines pools schedule

Monday-Friday

  • 8-9 a.m. – Lap Swim       
  • 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Swim Lessons   
  • 12:15-1 p.m. – Aqua Fitness Class/Lap Swim (Aquatic Centers have a lower number of available lanes)
    • Monday - Aqua Zumba at Birdland
    • Tuesday - Aqua Body at Birdland
    • Wednesday - Aqua Zumba at Teachout
    • Thursday - Aqua Body at Teachout
  • 1-4:30 p.m. – Public Open Swim
  • 4:45-6:45 p.m. – Swim Lessons
  • 7-8:30 p.m. – Public Open Swim 

Saturday

  • 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Lap Swim
  • 1-6:30 p.m. – Public Open Swim

Sunday

  • 12-1 p.m. – Lap Swim
  • 1-5:30 p.m. – Public Open Swim

No season passes are available and visitors must bring their own chairs.

You can track the live attendance at each of the pools using the online tool below.

