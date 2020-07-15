COVID-19 exposure temporarily closes Des Moines pool

Nahas Aquatic Center and Teachout Aquatic Center remain open with a limited capacity of 200 at each facility.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Birdland Pool in Des Moines has closed temporarily after a reported case was reported following a private event.

"The exposure occurred during a private rental by a swim team," Des Moines Parks and Recreation said in a release.

Nahas Aquatic Center and Teachout Aquatic Center remain open with a limited capacity of 200 at each facility.

Des Moines pools schedule

Monday-Friday

8-9 a.m. – Lap Swim

9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Swim Lessons

12:15-1 p.m. – Aqua Fitness Class/Lap Swim (Aquatic Centers have a lower number of available lanes) Monday - Aqua Zumba at Birdland Tuesday - Aqua Body at Birdland Wednesday - Aqua Zumba at Teachout Thursday - Aqua Body at Teachout

1-4:30 p.m. – Public Open Swim

4:45-6:45 p.m. – Swim Lessons

7-8:30 p.m. – Public Open Swim

Saturday

10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Lap Swim

1-6:30 p.m. – Public Open Swim

Sunday

12-1 p.m. – Lap Swim

1-5:30 p.m. – Public Open Swim

No season passes are available and visitors must bring their own chairs.