Blank Children's Hospital: Pediatric COVID cases up 300% since October

The majority of cases are in children five and older, who are eligible to get vaccinated, Blank said Tuesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Children hospitalized with COVID-19 have shot up 300% between October and January, according to Joel Waddel, a doctor at Blank Children's Hospital.

By the end of the month, Blank anticipates a 400% increase.

The large majority of cases are in children five and older. Polk County leaders urged everyone eligible to get the vaccine and a booster at a press conference Tuesday.

"If you are fully vaccinated and boosted, as I mentioned earlier, you reduce your risk of death by 68 times." Helen Eddy, director of the Polk County Health Department said Tuesday. "That's how effective that booster is."

According to the CDC, 70.6% of Iowans ages five and older are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Eddy said COVID cases in the county are at an all-time high.

Polk County's positivity rate is above 35%, which is the highest it's been since the start of the pandemic.

The county has averaged 888 positive cases every day this month.