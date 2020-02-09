Boone County health officials concerned for upcoming racing event

Super Nationals are expected to bring thousands of people into the county.

BOONE COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — The IMCA Super Nationals are scheduled for the Boone County Speedway next week.

Boone County borders three of the six counties that have been ordered to shut down their bars, taverns and breweries. Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Boone County health officials are concerned about so many fans gathered in one spot.

According to a report from the White House, Boone is a "red zone" county. That means the county reported more than 100 new cases per 100,000 in population and has a positivity rate of more than 10 percent.

Boone County Health Board Chair Dr. Brian Melhaus said he's concerned this could put the county over the 20% positivity mark forcing kids to attend school online.

"I'm afraid that should this event happen with large crowds and we get a spread in Boone County we will end up having to go to fully online learning," Mehlhaus said. "which will not be the best educational benefit for our kids."

Melhaus said IMCA racing will have mitigation measures in place at next week's event and capacity will be limited to 50%.

If you do plan on attending Super Nationals, county health officials encourage all attendees to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask at all times and wash and sanitize your hands frequently.

Local 5 reached out to the International Motor Contest Association but have not heard back.