Botanical Garden's summer concert series goes virtual

DES MOINES, Iowa — As summer time staples are forced to cancel or postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic, some are getting innovative to continue entertaining Iowans, The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is moving its summer concert series to Facebook for the month of June.

Music in the Garden, will be live-streamed on the Botanical Garden's Facebook starting Thursday, June 11th at 6 p.m. with Kevin Burt.

The virtual series will include a concert, behind-the-scenes tours, demonstrations by Lisa LaValle from Trellis Café, activities for the viewers and much more.

June's lineup includes: Kevin Burt on June 11, Cedar County Cobras on June 1th and Jason Walsmith on June 25th.