Broadlawns Medical Center has begun scheduling Covid-19 vaccine appointments

Vaccine appointments will be available starting the week of Jan. 25 for ages 65 and older
Credit: WNEP

DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center has announced they will offer the Covid-19 vaccine to patients age 65 and older.

According to their website, they have begun scheduling appointments for the week of Jan. 25th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The website will update regularly when appointments are filled and as additional appointments become available. To schedule an appointment go to broadlawns.org or call 515-282-8935.

Broadlawns will require face masks and temperature screenings prior to your vaccination.

