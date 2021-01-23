Broadlawns Medical Center has begun scheduling Covid-19 vaccine appointments

DES MOINES, Iowa — Broadlawns Medical Center has announced they will offer the Covid-19 vaccine to patients age 65 and older.
According to their website, they have begun scheduling appointments for the week of Jan. 25th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The website will update regularly when appointments are filled and as additional appointments become available. To schedule an appointment go to broadlawns.org or call 515-282-8935.
Broadlawns will require face masks and temperature screenings prior to your vaccination.