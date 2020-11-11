Building towards the future continues during COVID-19

For a few metro-area cities like Des Moines and West Des Moines, surprisingly enough, haven't had any problems getting capital projects done during the pandemic.

CLIVE, Iowa — Celebrations and businesses have closed, delayed or postponed.

However, Local 5 found out construction and building towards a future continues.

The City of Des Moines said their capital projects have been on time. West Des Moines said they've had no issues. While Clive hit the pause button for about two weeks on their Clark Street construction.

"Yes, projects have been able to move forward, but it has taken a lot of adapting to get it done safely and to get it done right," said Pete De Kock, City of Clive spokesperson.

Brian Hemesath, the West Des Moines city engineer said they've been lucky.

“When it first hit we were really nervous that it might just halt everything and it really hasn’t," Hemesath said.