'We're experiencing huge losses right now': Business down 40% at West Des Moines kennel because people aren't traveling

In April, Canine Country Club usually boards between 800-1,000 dogs. This year, they only had 29 dogs stay overnight.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Walking into Canine Country Club in West Des Moines, you’d never know they’re hurting for business.

The kennel is still full of barking dogs, but since the pandemic began, business has dropped by 40%.

In April, Canine Country Club usually boards between 800-1,000 dogs. This year, they only had 29 dogs stay overnight.

"We're experiencing huge losses right now,” owner Karissa Schreurs said.

Typically, Schreurs said they are fully booked three to four weeks ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The kennel can hold about 130 dogs. Right now, there are only 45 reservations for Thanksgiving and 25 for Christmas.

"We just really hope that people are kind of holding out to see what happens with COVID and maybe making last-minute travel plans,” Schreurs said.

Schreurs said the Canine Country Club got some relief through the federal Paycheck Protection Program and grants from the state of Iowa, but that money is long gone.

"Those things definitely helped out,” Schreurs said. “If the government were to decide to do another round of those things, it would be so beneficial for us and so meaningful, because we're just, you know, we're really struggling right now, and going through a hard time."

Until then, Schreurs said she’s just hoping to make it through as she waits for people to start traveling again.

If you're interested in boarding your dog at Canine Country Club, their number is 515-650-8837.