Business group assesses impact of COVID-19 in Iowa

Joe Murphy, the Executive Director of the Iowa Business Council, joins Local 5 News.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As a record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are new concerns about how the economy will fare because of social distancing measures that have closed schools, houses of worship and businesses.

Joe Murphy, the Executive Director of the Iowa Business Council, said the council is predicting a negative economic outlook. But during this pandemic, he said people should sound advice during a time of uncertainty.

"We need to listen to our public health experts or data scientists, and really try to figure out the way in which we can come back, raring to go from an economic standpoint so that we can really come out of this potential recession, full steam ahead and create economic opportunities for us throughout all four corners of the state," Murphy said.

Murphy said those that are part of the council are making adjustments when it comes to continuing business operations.