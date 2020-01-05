Businesses in 77 Iowa counties able to reopen with certain restrictions Friday

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new COVID-19 public health proclamation loosening social distancing measures in 77 counties effective May 1.

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing State Public Health Emergency Declaration. The proclamation loosens social distancing measures in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties beginning Friday.

The proclamation allows restaurants, malls, libraries, fitness centers, race tracks and other retail establishments to open using social distancing guidelines in those 77 counties.

Closures and COVID-19 guidance for all other items—such as amusement parks and hair salons—have been extended through May 15.

Churches statewide are allowed to operate while maintaining proper social distancing.

The following counties are not included in the reopening of businesses Friday: Allamakee, Benton, Bremer, Dallas, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Johnson, Linn, Louisa, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama, Washington and Woodbury.

The businesses permitted to begin reopening in the 77 counties must use the following social distancing guidelines:

Capacity limited: The establishment must limit the number of customers present at indoor or outdoor spaces to 50% of it's normal capacity.

Groups limited: A restaurant may not allow any groups of six or more.

Self-service prohibited.

Common seating areas and play areas at malls remain closed.

All social distancing, hygiene, and public health measures must be followed.

Race tracks are permitted to open its operations as long as it does not permit spectators to attend it's events in person.