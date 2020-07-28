Tailor donates 2,000 masks to Des Moines Public Schools

To help meet the district's needs, Hong Nguyen of Busy Bee Tailor is stepping up in a big way.

Des Moines Public Schools will require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in the fall.

To help meet that expectation, Busy Bee Tayilor in Beaverdale is donating thousands of masks to the district.

And the owner says she's already made a sizeable dent so far in what is needed.

"So far we've donated 2,000 masks, but we'll try to make more until [August 4]," said Hong Nguyen, owner of Busy Bee Tailor. "So we try, at least, maybe, 2,000 more ... that sounds like a lot of work. It's a lot of work, but we have good help."