'Buy local, give local': How you can join 'The Giving Chain'

Principal CEO and President Dan Houston details how you can help provide thousands of meals and activity kits to more than 30 communities globally.

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 is putting a strain on a lot of people financially, so the Principal Financial Group and the Principal Foundation are stepping up to help those in need here locally and around the world through 'The Giving Chain initiative.'

Led by Principal, The Giving Chain will put money in the hands of local businesses to supply meals and services to those struggling financially. Kicking off here in Des Moines, The Giving Chain will provide more than 15,000 meals and nearly 3,000 activity kits sourced from local businesses.

You can join the relief effort by buying local and giving local. Principal invites those who participate in the giving chain to share their story by emailing communityrelations@principal.com and posting it on social media using #TheGivingChain and tagging @Principal.