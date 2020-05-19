Iowa campgrounds could be headed toward Memorial Day weekend struggle

With a normally-busy holiday weekend coming up, campgrounds ordinarily packed to the brim may struggle to fill their sites.

ADEL, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has seen vacations canceled left and right. And even with holiday weekend right around the corner, travel plans may still have to be stalled, leaving normally-busy places like campgrounds and pools out to dry.

Luke Gruber is an avid camper. But because of coronavirus, he's been a little behind so far this year.

"Usually by this time of year we've been out to several places, but not this year," Gruber said. "It's been difficult finding places to camp [in a normal year], until now."

Gruber is currently camping at a rather empty KOA Holiday campground in Adel, whose slow start is echoed by its owner.

"Right now, we're down 60 percent just for this weekend," owner Chris Rademacher said.

Rademacher says cabin reservations have been hit the hardest. Campsites, meanwhile, are actually only slightly down – but still down.

He says it’s been hard for families to plan their weekends away, especially wondering how the Governor's restrictions will affect popular campground ammenities like swimming pools.

"We've got pools and playgrounds that aren't allowed to be open still through the 27th," Rademacher said. "It's this ever-changing dynamic, so people don't want to base their entire three-day vacation on an uncertainty."

For now, all Rademacher can do is do his part to keep his campground as safe as possible.

"Hopefully each of these places are taking it seriously and keeping things clean."