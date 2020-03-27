The Polk County Health Department shares some advice on how to handle this complex virus.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to grow, families may have questions on how to care for someone close to them with the virus.

Local 5 is "On your Side," as we caught up virtually with Nola Aiger Davis with the Polk County Health Department.

Aiger Davis said if you or someone you know exhibits symptoms, they should stay away from other people as much as possible.

"And what I mean by that is, think about think about different rooms," Aiger Davis said. "So put that person in a separate room, make sure that person has a separate bathroom as little as contact they can make with the public with their family members the best."

Aiger Davis said when running errands, you should make some routines second nature.

"So after before and after going to the grocery store, we want to make sure that we're washing our hands, we want to make sure we're disinfecting the cart," Aiger Davis said. She also recommends if you can't wash your hands, use hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol.