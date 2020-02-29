x
CDC has a new tool in the fight against coronavirus

Its experts have developed a laboratory testing kit for testing patient samples.
Credit: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
CDC testing kit for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new tool to help in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. 

This comes as the first US death from coronavirus was confirmed Sunday in Washington State.

A new laboratory test kit has been developed that tests patient samples for evere acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. 

Leaders said the test kit is intended for certain laboratories that meet key criteria. 

They say the testing kits are planning to be shipped to different labs, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Influenza Surveillance Response System (GISRS) laboratories.

The test will not be available in U.S. hospitals or other primary care settings, officials said. 

