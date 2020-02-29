Its experts have developed a laboratory testing kit for testing patient samples.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new tool to help in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

This comes as the first US death from coronavirus was confirmed Sunday in Washington State.

A new laboratory test kit has been developed that tests patient samples for evere acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19.

Leaders said the test kit is intended for certain laboratories that meet key criteria.

They say the testing kits are planning to be shipped to different labs, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Influenza Surveillance Response System (GISRS) laboratories.