The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are updating protocols when it comes to any sort of travel as COVID-19 continues to spread.
This includes airplanes, of course. Cleaning procedures have been enhanced from their normal routines.
Everything within a six-foot radius of where a symptomatic patient was sitting should be thoroughly cleaned.
Soft surfaces like seat covers and carpet are looked over for any visible contamination.They should be cleaned with appropriate cleaners that are recommended by the manufacturer. For items that can be laundered, use the warm setting and dry them completely on high heat.
For hard surfaces like vinyl or leather, the CDC says to use disinfectant products with "EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens claims that are expected to be effective against the virus that causes COVID-19."
These products must be compatible with aircraft surfaces and be used according to instructions.
If the symptomatic passenger used the bathroom, everything they could have touched must be cleaned. Any items that can't be cleaned should be disposed of immediately.
The CDC recommends the following personal protective equipment (PPE) to be worn while cleaning the area:
- Disposable gloves
- Disposable gowns
- Eye protection if any splashing is possible during the cleaning process
The CDC also has general recommendations to keep in mind throughout the entire cleaning process:
- Ground and cleaning crews should not board the plane until all passengers have vacated the craft.
- Ventilation systems should be running while cleaning crews are working aboard the airplane.
- If visible contamination like a bodily fluid is present, routine airline cleaning procedures should be followed based on blood or body substance spill. management according to OSHA's Bloodborne Pathogen Standard.
- Airlines should ensure that all workers are trained on hazards of cleaning chemicals used in the workplace in accordance with OSHA's Hazard Communication Standard.
- Airlines should train ground and cleaning crews on how to properly use PPE, when it's necessary to use it and how to properly use it.
- After taking off PPE, staff should immediately wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use sanitzer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cleaning staff should immediately report PPE breaches (e.g., tear in gloves) or any potential exposure (e.g., contact with blood, bodily fluids) to their supervisor.
- Cleaning staff should dispose of PPE and other disposable items used in cleaning following the airline’s routine procedures.
- Ground crews assigned to wastewater management operations should follow routine procedures.
- Employers should educate workers to recognize the symptoms of COVID-19 and provide instructions on what to do if they develop symptoms. Staff should immediately notify their supervisor if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19.