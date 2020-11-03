Traveling around the world can invite a whole lot of new and nasty germs aboard a flight. Here's how flight crews keep these crafts tidy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are updating protocols when it comes to any sort of travel as COVID-19 continues to spread.

This includes airplanes, of course. Cleaning procedures have been enhanced from their normal routines.

Everything within a six-foot radius of where a symptomatic patient was sitting should be thoroughly cleaned.

Soft surfaces like seat covers and carpet are looked over for any visible contamination.They should be cleaned with appropriate cleaners that are recommended by the manufacturer. For items that can be laundered, use the warm setting and dry them completely on high heat.

For hard surfaces like vinyl or leather, the CDC says to use disinfectant products with "EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens claims that are expected to be effective against the virus that causes COVID-19."

These products must be compatible with aircraft surfaces and be used according to instructions.

If the symptomatic passenger used the bathroom, everything they could have touched must be cleaned. Any items that can't be cleaned should be disposed of immediately.

The CDC recommends the following personal protective equipment (PPE) to be worn while cleaning the area:

Disposable gloves

Disposable gowns

Eye protection if any splashing is possible during the cleaning process

The CDC also has general recommendations to keep in mind throughout the entire cleaning process: