Beaverdale Fall Festival postpones 2021 celebrations citing increasing COVID-19 transmission, budget concerns

As the fall rolls in, Local 5 is tracking what events have decided to cancel or postpone due to the virus.

One central Iowa event announced it has postponed its plans to 2022 due to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

The Beaverdale Fall Festival will not go on this year due to the increasing number of virus cases as well, plus financial implications. This year's festival was supposed to be held on Sept. 17 and 18.

A Monday press release says the decision to cancel was "complex and difficult, to say the least."

In 2019, the entire event cost $65,000. The festival gets more expensive every year due to things like public safety personnel, street cleaning, safety barriers and logistics, according to the press release.

Since the Beaverdale Fall Festival is a nonprofit, it is responsible for raising 100% of funding. Organizers said there is also "a risk that a new mandate could require us to cancel the festival at the last minute, after we've paid most of the bills."

Because of that, festival organizers say future festivals could be threatened.

Plans are already in the works to hold a festival on Sept. 16 and 17, 2022.

Polk County's 7-day positivity rate sits at 7.7%, according to data as of Aug. 4 from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The 14-day positivity rate sits at 7.3%.

As of Aug. 8, IDPH reports approximately 52.05% of Polk County residents are fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) transmission map says Polk County experienced high levels of transmission from Aug. 1 through 7. All but four counties in Iowa are experiencing moderate to high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

