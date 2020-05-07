Here's what the virus spike looks like in central Iowa

Data from the Iowa Dept. of Public Health shows that these central Iowa counties are seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases leading into July.

The Associated Press (AP) reported a 2.6% increase in COVID-19 positive cases from Friday to Saturday in Iowa.

Saturday brought in an additional 786 confirmed cases statewide, according to the AP. Another 321 Iowans tested positive by 10:00 a.m. Sunday, according to data from the Iowa Dept. of Public Health (IDPH).

Data from the IDPH shows that parts of Iowa saw more than 10% of tests come back positive. About 9.4% of all tests done in Iowa have come back positive. Nearly half of positive cases were among adults 18 to 40 years old.

Looking at central Iowa

The following counties are being analyzed:

Boone

Dallas

Jasper

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Polk

Story

Warren

A total of 93,252 Iowans from these counties have been tested for the virus as of 10 a.m. Sunday. A total of 10,464 tested positive. That's around 11.2% of everyone tested in the area. But just a day before, on Saturday, the positive rate was 8.5%.

Central Iowa hit a spike in daily cases back in April. Daily positive cases were going down until about mid-June. The next notable spike came on June 19 when an additional 194 Iowans tested positive.

Counties in this graph include Boone, Dallas, Jasper, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Polk, Story and Warren. Data as of 10:00 a.m. Sunday, July 5.

Here's a closer look from June 15 to July 5.

Polk County

Polk County makes up over half of these cases with 6,517 total as of Sunday morning. The IDPH reports 12.1% of Polk County tests have come back positive.

Last week, the Polk County Health Department warned residents of the "disturbing trend" of increasing cases in the county.

Here's a closer look from June 15 to July 5. New reported cases averaged around 50 a day and started to increase towards the end of June.

Story County

Story County, home of Iowa State University, saw a dramatic surge in June. There are 766 total positive cases as of Sunday. The positivity rate of cases in Story County as of Sunday is 9%.

The IDPH coronavirus website says the highest positivity rate recorded for the county was 21%. That was reported on June 23.

Story County's all-time high of new cases is 67, which was reported on June 19. Most of these cases are attributed to adults between 18 to 40 years old, according to the IDPH.

Here's a closer look at the month of June to July 5.

Story County health officials attributed the rise in cases to the change of the seasons and the state reopening.

Staying healthy

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following to keep yourself and those around you safe and healthy from COVID-19:

Wash your hands frequently/Practice proper hygiene

Avoid close contact and practice social distancing

Wear a face covering if social distancing isn't possible.

