Central Iowa pharmacy says business is brisk with deliveries

Medication at patient's doorsteps is booming amid the COVID-19 pandemic

URBANDALE, Iowa — There are fewer people out on the streets these days, but Terry Lantz is out as usual

"That's one of the things I really like about doing this it's another way of helping people," Lantz said.

Lantz is a delivery driver for Medicap pharmacy in Urbandale and pharmacist John Forbes is relying on his driver more now than ever

"Many people at least senior citizens are trying to shelter in place and not get out so we've seen about a 30 percent increase in our delivery at this pharmacy."

Forbes has also seen a greater demand for medication. It seems medicine is getting the same treatment as toilet paper

"We've had some patients express concern about getting refills or stocking up on certain medications, but we are trying to discourage that because if everybody does that it will put a crimp in the supply chain."

And with people trying to abide by social distancing guidelines,Forbes said a lot of people don't even come to the pharmacy they use the drive up service.

But if they can't get there, Terry will be ready to help them out.

"They're glad to see somebody. No we're not getting close but just to see or talk to somebody for these people who are elderly. They like it."