Woman remembers mother who died of COVID-19

Shirley Barbieri died from the virus in early June.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shirley Barbieri faced numerous challenges throughout her life, but she didn't let them get her down.

"My mom has always been a very strong woman," her daughter, Renda Barbieri-Snyder, said."She raised three daughters, with the oldest one [with] Down syndrome, and later in life [my mother] became deaf, and then eventually went into Alzheimer's."

Shirley died from COVID-19 early last month at Polk City Nursing Home, according to her obituary.

Barbieri-Snyder said things took a turn with her mom's health in the spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic was heating up.

"I noticed my mom had lost a lot of weight. And she had lost some weight, two months prior to that, but then I really noticed something was wrong," she said. "And so she wasn't. She needed help all of a sudden eating."

Barbieri-Snyder said her dad also contracted COVID-19, but was asymptomatic. She said her mom was a big animal lover, adopting pets from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

"She had seven pets or seven dogs over her lifetime I should say."

A big presence in Shirley's life was her companion, Deborah Daily.

"She took her places all the time, three days a week," Barbieri-Snyder said. "And they would go to the senior centers or go to movies, go to lunch, or go to dinner or come over and give us respite time for my husband and myself and vice versa with my sister and her husband."

Despite losing her mom, Barbieri-Snyder said there is still comfort amidst the tears.

"Just knowing that she's in a good place now, and she doesn't have to worry about not knowing where she is."