Chicago's Navy Pier to again close with too few visitors

Officials said they’re only seeing about 15% to 20% of the usual crowds at Chicago's Navy Pier during what’s generally the busiest time of year.

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Navy Pier is closing again until next spring because attendance has been too low during the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Tuesday.

The popular tourist spot reopened in a limited capacity June 10 after closures to limit the spread of COVID-19. But officials said they’re only seeing about 15% to 20% of the usual crowds during what’s generally the busiest time of year, according to the Chicago Tribune. The closure, starting Sept. 8, will help reduce operational expenses and limit losses.

“While this was a very difficult decision for the organization, it was a necessary one to proactively ensure the long-term success of one of Chicago’s most treasured and important civic institutions and the communities it serves,” said Marilynn Gardner, the pier's president and CEO. “This decision will also help preserve the future of the many on-site businesses, which continue to face hardships of their own as a result of the pandemic."

An exact reopening date hasn’t been set.

UPDATE: Navy Pier will implement a temporary Pier-wide closure starting Tues. 9/8 in an effort to limit the financial impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the organization & its on-site businesses. The Pier plans to reopen in spring 2021.



Details: https://t.co/kHsCTAja1p pic.twitter.com/Vl2Ageu87S — Navy Pier (@NavyPier) August 18, 2020

Also Tuesday, Chicago removed Wisconsin and Nebraska from its quarantine list and added Iowa and Kansas starting Friday. People traveling from the states on the list are expected to quarantine for two weeks or face possible fines.