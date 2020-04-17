China arrests dozens for hoarding masks, shoddy production

Here is a look at some of the latest news on COVID-19 from the U.S. and around the world for Friday.

This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Friday, April 17, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

Chinese police arrest 42 for mask production violations.

The United Nations warns that the pandemic is putting children "in jeopardy" because of how their lives are being upended.

From Thursday: White House guidelines call for a phased reopening.

There have been 671,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 33,284 deaths and 56,236 recoveries. More than 3.4 million tests have been conducted.

Worldwide, there have been 2.16 million cases, 144,000 deaths and 544,000 recoveries.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

U.N. warns pandemic putting many children “in jeopardy”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the coronavirus pandemic is putting many of the world’s children “in jeopardy” and is urging families everywhere and leaders at all levels to “protect our children.”

The U.N. chief said in a video statement Thursday that the lives of children “are being totally upended” by COVID-19, with almost all students out of school, family stress levels rising as communities face lockdowns, and reduced household income expected to force poor families to cut back on essential health and food expenditures, “particularly affecting children.”

Guterres said “children have so far been largely spared from the most severe symptoms of the disease.”

But with a global recession gathering pace, he said, “there could be hundreds of thousands additional child deaths in 2020.”

Arrests in China for mask production violations

Chinese police have arrested 42 people for hoarding and driving up the price of the cloth material used to make face masks, as well as illegally producing shoddy and inferior material for resale.

The Ministry of Public Security said in a statement Friday that a nationwide task force had been formed to crack down on crimes related to the production of masks, which almost all Chinese wear when in public and many in their offices and even homes as a safeguard against coronavirus.

That has led to scarcities in many places and severe price increases, especially in online sales. The ministry statement said raids in the southern industrial hub of Guangdong and three other provinces in early and mid-March resulted in the breaking of 20 cases and the seizure of material worth more than 34 million yuan (almost $5 million).

Michael Cohen being released from prison early

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Cohen is currently locked up at FCI Otisville in New York after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. He will remain under quarantine for 14 days before he is released. Federal statistics show 14 inmates and seven staff members at the prison have tested positive for coronavirus.