Des Moines aiming to completely reopen administrative buildings to public by June

The city will allow the public to meet with staff on an appointment-only basis starting May 3.

Des Moines officials are planning to completely reopen city buildings to the public by June 1 if "conditions allow," according to a Monday press release.

The release says officials will reopen these facilities by May 3 for the public on an appointment-only basis. This is due to the rapidly increasing rates of vaccine administration.

The city will continue to monitor COVID-19 activity over time and "adjust plans as necessary to protect City staff and the general public."

Face coverings and social distancing will continue to be required at the facilities.

Monday also marked one year since Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie signed the initial COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation for the City.

