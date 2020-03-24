City of Ankeny aiming to help small businesses

With help from the state and federal governments, the Ankeny Area Chamber is also hoping Iowans spend their dollars locally.

ANKENY, Iowa — Even a growing city like Ankeny has seen a noticeable decrease in street traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And its impact is being felt with local businesses.

"All of our restaurants are doing the ... pick-up and delivery," Ankeny Mayor Gary Lorenz told Local 5. "They're doing about as well as can be expected during this."

Gov. Reynolds' order to close dine-in areas of restaurants and the announcement of more than 120 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Tuesday morning has changed the norm for many in Ankeny.

That's where Lorenz is hoping grants from the State of Iowa and federal government can help recoup some of the lost business.