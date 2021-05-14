City of Des Moines lifts mask mandate

Mayor Frank Cownie says the decision comes on the heels of the CDC's updated COVID-19 guidelines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines has lifted its face mask mandate.

Mayor Frank Cownie said Friday the city, in alignment with COVID-19 recommendations from the CDC, has removed the mandatory face covering requirement issued in August 2020.

The cancellation of the mandate takes effect immediately.

The city said it follows Thursday's CDC recommendation that people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or socially distance.

“I want to thank our residents, business owners and visitors for understanding the importance of this authorization and for adhering to the rules," Cownie said in a statement. "Your diligence helped keep us safe and healthy."

“It has been a long and challenging road for us these past 14 months but now we are nearing the corner. That is why we will follow the recommendations of the CDC and immediately loosen the restrictions in Des Moines.”

Cownie said that people who still need vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required to wear face coverings.