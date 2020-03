Good Morning Iowa spoke with Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke as her community reacts to COVID-19 and what resources are available.

The city of Waukee has multiple resources available online including the latest updates from health professionals, an option to sign-up for community updates, and community services available to you.