Celebrating Mother's Day looking a little different for Iowans this year

Mother's Day is Sunday, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Iowans will be celebrating differently.

Robyn Mills says this is the first Mother's Day in which her mom has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

"Just like most people in isolation she is very lonely," Mills said. "I try to call her every day, just so she has somebody to talk to. But the isolation has been very tough."

Her mom is at The Highland Care Facility in Clay County.

This weekend will be the first time in two months Robyn has left Polk County to go see her mother.

Since Robyn's mother is in the early stages of Alzheimer's, she understands what's going on with the coronavirus.

She plans to sit in lawn chairs outside of the facility and social distance to celebrate Mother's Day.