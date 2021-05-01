Pharmacies wrap up first round of vaccinations at long term care facilities

CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, and Community Pharmacy Services are working together to provide the vaccine to residents, staff at nursing and assisted living facilities.

ANKENY, Iowa — Pharmaceutical companies tasked with vaccinating Iowa's most vulnerable residents against COVID-19 are wrapping up distribution of the first round of the Pfizer vaccine.

Community Pharmacy Services Chief Operating Officer Mackenzie Farr told Local 5 their team will finish vaccinating the remaining 22 long term care facilities within their charge on Wednesday.

"We have completed 12 clinics for our Iowa partner facilities, both skilled nursing and assisted living facilities," Farr said. "After Wednesday, all of our partner facilities will have their first round of clinics completed."

So far, nearly 1,500 Iowans at 12 facilities near their locations in Ankeny and Davenport.

Farr said the three pharmaceutical companies were given the go-ahead to start vaccinating these facilities on Dec. 28.

A team of vaccine distributors goes to these locations to distribute the vaccine at a rate of 15 to 20 an hour, Farr added. Residents are vaccinated in their rooms while staff are typically vaccinated in a large, open room where social distancing can be ensured.

One of the reasons they are able to distribute the vaccines so quickly: staff at the long-term care facilities conduct the pre-screening process for everyone in advance.