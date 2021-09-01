Iowa DNR: Conservation officer first law enforcement official to die from COVID-19

Conservation Officer Steve Reighard passed away Friday morning from the novel coronavirus, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Friday evening, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed one of their own officers died from COVID-19 complications earlier that morning.

A Facebook post from the Iowa Fish and Game Conservation Officers Association says Conservation Officer Steve Reighard passed away surrounded by family in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Friday morning.

The post calls the late DNR official "a fixture in the NW Iowa Law Enforcement Community."

Reighard began his career as a park ranger at Gull Point State Park in July 2005. He worked his way to the Law Enforcement Bureau in 2012 where he served Iowans in Dickinson County.