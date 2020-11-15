Blood, convalescent plasma in high demand, blood center says

Demand for convalescent plasma, which is used to treat some COVID-19 patients, is high. That's according to the LifeServe Blood Center in Urbandale.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Iowans are stepping up to help those suffering from COVID-19, and they're doing it by donating their convalescent plasma.

Convalescent plasma is a treatment used to help patients combat the coronavirus. LifeServe Blood Center said the supply for plasma and blood is low, however, the need is high.

Connie Simpson has COVID-19 antibodies in her system, meaning her convalescent plasma is perfect for helping others fight off the virus.

"I just want to try and help however I can," she said. "I know that there's a lot of people that are sick, and if this is a way to help people be treated then I'm willing to do that."

Connie has been donating almost every single week.

Those that want to donate convalescent plasma or blood can set up an appointment with LifeServe by clicking/tapping here.

Recovered COVID-19 patients must be symptom-free for 14 days before donating.