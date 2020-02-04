COPING DURING CORONAVIRUS: Local mental health experts answer your questions live

Questions for the panel can be texted to 515-457-1026.

It can be overwhelming right now going through this "new normal" during the COVID-19 pandemic

Video chatting, FaceTime and Skype might not be enough to keep us connected during this extended period of isolation and social distancing.

Local 5 is hosting "Coping During Coronavirus", a town hall with local mental health specialist including experts in children's mental health.

Questions for the panel can be texted to 515-457-1026.

Meet the panelists

Kevin Carroll — Vice President of Behavioral Health, UnityPoint Health – Des Moines

Dr. Carroll served in clinical and leadership roles at Broadlawns Medical Center and Orchard Place in Des Moines. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Central College and advanced degrees from the University of Maryland, the University of New Hampshire and Drake University.

Prior to serving in administrative capacities, Kevin was a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and serves on the Des Moines Pastoral Counseling Center Board and Health Cabinet for United Way of Central Iowa.

Angela Connolly — Polk County Board of Supervisors

Connolly represents the 2nd District in Polk County which includes the northwestern area of the City of Des Moines, a portion of unincorporated Polk County as well as the suburb of West Des Moines.

Community engagement has always been a priority for Angela and she enjoys participating regularly in neighborhood organizations and civic activities.

Angela currently serves as Co-Chair of The Tomorrow Plan and Tri-Chair for Capital Crossroads: A Vision for Greater Des Moines and Central Iowa. She has been a champion for the recently fully funded Lauridsen Skatepark and serves on numerous committees within the Central Iowa Water Trails initiative.

In addition, she represents the Board of Supervisors on the following boards: Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority – DART, Des Moines Arts Festival Board, Catch Des Moines, Invest DSM, Mainframe Studios, Polk County Health Services, Polk County Housing Trust Fund, Homeless Coordinating Council, Polk County Risk Management, and Riverfront Development Authority.

Dr. Leenu Mishra — Pediatric Psychiatrist, Blank Children’s Hospital

She provides care to children and adolescents who have psychiatric and behavioral health difficulties. She has worked at Blank for about 10 years. She is originally from India and completed medical school there followed by residency and fellowship in New York and Cleveland. In her spare time, she likes to travel, listen to music and read.

Dr. Kindra Perry — Clinical Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health, Broadlawns Medical Center

Dr. Perry received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Iowa and graduated from the Minnesota School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University-Twin Cities with her doctorate in Clinical Psychology. She has been practicing for over 10 years seeing adults in individual therapy and completing psychological evaluations.

Professional interests include perinatal mental health, serious and persistent mental illness; developmental disabilities; and the effects of grief, trauma, and pregnancy loss. Before coming to Broadlawns in 2014, she worked for the State of Minnesota at the Forensic Transition Services Program in St. Peter for six years.

Sgt. Jeremy Sprague — Des Moines Police Department

Sgt. Sprague designed, created, and managed the first-in-the-state public safety Peer Support Program which is used as a model for other agencies around the country. He specializes in providing training and critical incident response around the state. In 2016, Jeremy managed a comprehensive strategic plan for the loss of three Des Moines Police Officers in 2016 including crisis management, logistics, and department wellness.

Sgt. Sprague also retired after 20 years in the fire service as a part-time fire lieutenant.

Jeremy expanded his innovative peer support model and created the Peer Support Foundation which trains first responders throughout the Midwest. He currently serves as the executive director and president of the foundation.