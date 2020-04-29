Coronavirus-themed coloring book is designed for the whole family

'When We All Stayed Home' is written and illustrated by volunteers of Headwaters Relief Organization to keep kids busy and answer their quarantine questions.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Most adults have questions about coronavirus. But kids have a million more.

"They talk about, 'Why I can't go to school? I miss my friends'", Roshan Khatri said, "and 'why are you not going to work?'"

Khatri is medical director of Headwaters Relief Organization. In addition to traveling to disaster-affected areas worldwide, the non-profit's volunteers help kids grasp what's happening during disasters by writing and illustrating children's books.

"We started with the earthquake in Haiti but we have done typhoon in Philippines," Khatri said. "The latest one was for the earthquake in Puerto Rico."

Their newest book, 'When We All Stayed Home' is about coronavirus. They've created nine books so far, but this is their first coloring book. It's for kids to engage in an educational activity during these long days at home. In Minnesota, the mandate to stay home began on March 27 and was originally set to expire Friday, April 10. The end date has been extended to May 4.

"At one point in the book, the children talk about, why can't they go and see grandma? Why can't they go and see their grandparents? And then we explain the concepts about the disease, how it transmits," Khatri said.

The book is designed to help all family members.

"At the end, we have concepts for parents and family or the adults and caregivers on how to properly help the children during this situation," Khatri said.