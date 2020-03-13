Coronavirus concerns: Iowa Democratic Party postpones county conventions

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith released a statement on Friday. The future date is yet to be determined.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party is postponing county conventions because of coronavirus uncertainty.

The announcement came on Friday.

The party decided to postpone after consultations between party and public health officials, Chair Mark Smith said in a statement.

"We have come to the determination that the spreading coronavirus poses a risk that outweighs a temporary delay in moving the caucus-to-convention process forward," the statement read.

Smith's statement explained that the decision was not easy, but the party believed it's the right thing to do.

"By their design, caucuses are gatherings built around a sense of community, and throughout every step, we have worked to ensure the process is safe and accessible for every Iowan," the statement continued.

"However, Iowa Democrats should not have to choose between democratic participation and remaining in good health, and concerns for the well-being of our delegates, thousands of volunteers, workers at convention venues, and the public come first."