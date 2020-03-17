Coronavirus impact being felt immediately in American economy

With restaurants, bars and gyms among businesses closed in Iowa, the nation as a whole could soon be seeing some relief.

With Gov. Reynolds announcing Tuesday that businesses across the state will be closed due to the spread of coronavirus, business owners and employees alike are wondering if they'll be able make it through financially.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that "Americans need cash now" and that checks could be sent soon to help aid in the monetary relief of COVID-19.

"The economy is my concern and I'm hoping the federal government does what they were talking about a few minutes ago which is literally sending out money to every adult in the United States immediately," said analyst D.R. Arthur. "So they better do that otherwise we are going to have a very dicey time for a while."

While Iowa Workforce Development is working to provide unemployment claimants money in quick fashion, the American economy might still take a while to fully recovery.

"The federal government is going to be able to help but they will try to do everything possible. But it's gonna be that easy. it's not going to be that in the three months everything will be all good. it's going to be a long and hard recover.