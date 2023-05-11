COVID-19 public health emergency ends: Here's a look at the virus' impact in Iowa

From testing to cases and later vaccines, Local 5 has had coronavirus updates since early 2020 about the pandemic's impact on Iowa.

IOWA, USA — The national COVID-19 pandemic public health emergency officially expired on May 11, 2023.

The expiration fell just days after the World Health Organization ended the international COVID-19 public health emergency.

In Iowa, however, the final COVID-19 disaster proclamation expired on Feb. 15, 2022.

Here's a look back at some of the coverage Local 5 has done throughout the pandemic these past three years:

