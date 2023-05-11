x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

COVID-19 public health emergency ends: Here's a look at the virus' impact in Iowa

From testing to cases and later vaccines, Local 5 has had coronavirus updates since early 2020 about the pandemic's impact on Iowa.

More Videos

IOWA, USA — The national COVID-19 pandemic public health emergency officially expired on May 11, 2023.

The expiration fell just days after the World Health Organization ended the international COVID-19 public health emergency.

In Iowa, however, the final COVID-19 disaster proclamation expired on Feb. 15, 2022.  

Here's a look back at some of the coverage Local 5 has done throughout the pandemic these past three years: 

Feb. 26, 2020: Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa is prepared for the coronavirus

March 2, 2020: Iowa State suspending study abroad program in Italy due to COVID-19

March 7, 2020: Gov. Kim Reynolds partially activates Emergency Operations Center because of coronavirus

More Videos

March 8, 2020: Gov. Reynolds signs Disaster Proclamation following confirmed COVID-19 cases

March 10, 2020: Board of Regents: Iowa universities need to deliver instruction virtually as quickly as possible

March 15, 2020: Gov. Reynolds recommends Iowa schools close for four weeks

March 21, 2020: Iowa couple 'socially distances' during marriage proposal

   

Related Articles

March 23, 2020: School districts making sure kids are fed during COVID-19 pandemic

Aug. 4, 2020: Reynolds defends Return to Learn legislation, says online classes must be made up without waiver

July 2021: Reynolds rejects Biden's call for $100 vaccine incentives 

July 2021: Summer camp that shut down due to COVID outbreak will reopen to campers on Sunday 

August 2021: Vaccinations offered at Hawkeyes football season opener

September 2021: Following CDC advisory, Des Moines doctors urge pregnant people to get COVID-19 vaccine

Oct. 26, 2021: 'I felt scared and also happy': Families share stories after children take part in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Dec. 9, 2021: Iowa's 1st omicron variant case confirmed in Black Hawk County resident

Feb. 3, 2022: Reynolds signs final COVID-19 public health emergency declaration

March 2, 2022: Des Moines Public Schools switches to 'mask optional' approach following latest CDC guidance

July 19, 2022: Polk County Health Department launches COVID-19 positivity tracking survey

Aug. 8, 2022: Mother shares how her family, newborn fought COVID-19

Sept. 22, 2022: Iowa COVID-19 deaths to date in 2022 surpass 2021

Jan. 9, 2023: What you need to know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant

Feb. 23, 2023: Iowa to end mandatory COVID-19 data reporting

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.  

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out