COVID-19 public health emergency ends: Here's a look at the virus' impact in Iowa

IOWA, USA — The national COVID-19 pandemic public health emergency officially expired on May 11, 2023.
The expiration fell just days after the World Health Organization ended the international COVID-19 public health emergency.
In Iowa, however, the final COVID-19 disaster proclamation expired on Feb. 15, 2022.
Here's a look back at some of the coverage Local 5 has done throughout the pandemic these past three years:
Feb. 26, 2020: Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa is prepared for the coronavirus
March 7, 2020: Gov. Kim Reynolds partially activates Emergency Operations Center because of coronavirus
March 10, 2020: Board of Regents: Iowa universities need to deliver instruction virtually as quickly as possible
March 15, 2020: Gov. Reynolds recommends Iowa schools close for four weeks
March 21, 2020: Iowa couple 'socially distances' during marriage proposal
Aug. 4, 2020: Reynolds defends Return to Learn legislation, says online classes must be made up without waiver
September 2021: Following CDC advisory, Des Moines doctors urge pregnant people to get COVID-19 vaccine
Oct. 26, 2021: 'I felt scared and also happy': Families share stories after children take part in COVID-19 vaccine trials
March 2, 2022: Des Moines Public Schools switches to 'mask optional' approach following latest CDC guidance
Aug. 8, 2022: Mother shares how her family, newborn fought COVID-19
Sept. 22, 2022: Iowa COVID-19 deaths to date in 2022 surpass 2021
Jan. 9, 2023: What you need to know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant
Feb. 23, 2023: Iowa to end mandatory COVID-19 data reporting
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.