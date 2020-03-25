Coronavirus live updates: $2 trillion rescue deal reached; Prince Charles has virus

The stimulus would send checks directly to Americans, expand unemployment aid and assist small business, larger industries and hospitals.

Key updates

The White House and Congressional leaders reached a deal on a $2 trillion rescue package Wednesday to help working and laid-off Americans, businesses and hospitals. It still faces votes in the House and Senate.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus. The palace says he has mild symptoms.

New Zealand has declared a state of emergency.

South Korea is sending testing materials to the U.S. It is also issuing a quarantine for people arriving from the U.S.

Britain will shut down Parliament for four weeks.

There are more than 425,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Wednesday morning, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. That includes nearly 19,000 deaths and 109,000 recoveries.

The United States has 55,225 cases and 802 deaths as of 5:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday. More than 350 people have recovered.

Prince Charles has coronavirus

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The prince's Clarence House office says the 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland.

It says his wife Camilla has tested negative.

Britain to shut down parliament

Britain’s Parliament is set to shut down for at least four weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers have continued to attend -- though in smaller numbers — despite the spread of COVID-19, which has reached 8,077 confirmed cases and 422 deaths in the U.K. Visitors have been banned from the Parliament buildings and some staff have been working from home.

With Britons now ordered to stay home and all but essential shops shut, Parliament is expected to shut down once lawmakers have approved an emergency law on Wednesday giving the government more powers to fight the coronavirus.

South Korea sending testing materials to U.S.

South Korea says it plans to provide coronavirus testing materials to the United States in response to President Donald Trump’s request for help.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the country is willing to send chemical reagents used to extract genetic material during COVID-19 tests, but at a level that doesn’t affect its own testing capacity.

She didn’t provide a detailed estimate on the size of supplies that could be shipped to the United States.

Massive rescue package deal reached on Capitol Hill

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The agreement came after days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure and still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language.

The unprecedented economic rescue package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

One of the last issues to close concerned $500 billion for guaranteed, subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight over how generous to be with the airlines. Hospitals would get significant help as well.

New Zealand declares state of emergency

New Zealand has declared a state of emergency as it prepares to go into an unprecedented lockdown late Wednesday for about a month.

The declaration temporarily gives police and the military extra powers. And Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says any New Zealanders returning home from overseas who show symptoms of COVID-19 will be put in isolation at an approved facility.

"I have one simple message for New Zealanders today as we head into the next four weeks: ‘stay at home,'" Ardern said. "It will break the chain of transmission and it will save lives.”

South Korea issues quarantine on people arriving from US

South Korea says it will enforce 14-day quarantines on South Korean nationals and foreigners with long-term stay visas arriving from the United States starting Friday.

The measures come as authorities scramble to prevent the coronavirus from re-entering the country amid broadening outbreaks in the West.